Newburgh Illuminated draws record numbers

It was, by far, the largest crowd so far at the Newburgh Illuminated Festival, now in its fifth year. Attendance estimates range from 12,000 to 14,000 people.

The festival took place Saturday. The temperature was comfortable, in the mid-70s, and the sky was clear and blue. By 2 p.m., the festival center at the Safe Harbors Green was swarming with hundreds of festival-goers.

“We’re going to bring it up a notch,” said performer SriKala, as he churned out dance music from the Broadway West Stage during the festival’s Colorfest.

Based on the celebration of Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors, the Colorfest saw people dance wildly, tossing orange-yellow, hot-pink and bright-purple packs of colored corn starch everywhere.

The Ritz Performing Arts Stage saw a full lineup of dancers – an art form that was entirely new to the festival this year. “This is the perfect setting,” Ryan Cronin said, describing the city as an ideal backdrop for his colorful pop-art pieces, which hung inside an art tent on Liberty Street.

Festival Chairman Paul Ernenwein estimated 5,000 more people attended the event this year. He credited the swell in attendance to “careful organization,” more music, more vendors and an expanded marketing campaign that included print, radio, television and social media.

Saturday’s turnout places the Illuminated Festival solidly in the rankings with other large, Hudson Valley music festivals like the Clearwater Festival and Mountain Jam.

“I think it’s indicative of what is happening with the City of Newburgh right now,” said Bill Fioravanti, head of festival fundraising and director of business attraction at the Orange County Partnership. “I think what we saw with the festival is that Newburgh’s time is now.”

Fioravanti highlighted the changes in the city’s east end over the last year, including the opening of several new restaurants and businesses along Liberty Street. “The jewel of it all is the Safe Harbors Green,” Fioravanti said. “A year ago, it was an empty lot. Now, it’s the heart the revitalization.”

However, Newburgh remains challenged by its rough reputation, he said. “It’s tough to draw people to the city when the perception is that it’s dangerous,” said Fioravanti. “But, anyone who showed up Saturday got a totally different impression of Newburgh.”

The festival has done wonders to propel the city’s renaissance forward, Fioravanti said. “It’s gaining momentum,” he said.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com