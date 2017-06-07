Newburgh relay team qualifies for states

Newburgh’s Jordan Lawrence did not qualify for the state outdoor meet in the Division I 800-meter race Thursday in Washingtonville after becoming the Section 9, Class A champ in the event a week earlier in Middletown.

During the second day of qualifying in Middletown Friday, Lawrence still wanted to help the Goldbacks get to the state meet as first leg in the 1,600-meter relay.

“Today, I want to look at the bigger picture and help my team,” he said, after stretching with his teammates.

Lawrence, Stephon Scott, Robert Walker and Brendon Hanson ran the fastest time in the state, 3:15.47, to win the event and qualify for the state meet. Hanson is also going to the state meet after winning the 200-meter run, and Walker set a new meet record of 53:44 in the 400-hurdles to qualify.

“It’s been a good season,” said Malcolm Burks, who coaches the boys’ team for Newburgh.

It is also a young team with four seniors, and Burks said his less experienced runners have been doing a good job this season.

“The underclassmen have been carrying a lot of the load and filling in.” said Burks. “We ran a lot of personal bests.”

Qualifiers in both divisions, I and II, are going to the state meet after winning their events or placing second with a qualifying time or distance during an invitational meet this spring.

For the girls, Juantasia Cumberbatch won the 200-meter run with a time of 25:10. Marielle Apronti, Malmuna Jammeh, Ahnrea McCaskill and Kyara Thompson beat their 2016 meet record with a time of 47:83 to win the 400-meter relay.

Apronti, McCaskill, Justine Brooks and Danielle Riley also qualified for the state meet in the 1,600-meter relay.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com