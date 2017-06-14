Times Community Newspapers
SportsNFA runners earn state titles

NFA runners earn state titles

June 14, 2017

Newburgh’s Robert Walker won the 400-hurdles during the state outdoor championships at Union-Endicott High School. Walker won the by more than second with a time of 52.23.

Robert Walker won the 400-hurdles and was the anchor on Newburgh’s winning 1,60-meter relay team.

Walker, Jordan Lawrence, Brendon Hanson and Stephon Scott, beat Huntington by more than five seconds to win the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:12.79 that set a meet record.

NFA’s girls’ 400-meter relay team with Kyra Thompson, Maimuna Jammeh Ahnrea McCaskill and Justine Brooks, won the 400-meter relay. And the Lady Goldbacks were second in the 1,600-meter relay.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com

leave a reply

Contact us

Times Community Newspapers of the Hudson Valley. Home of the Wallkill Valley Times, Mid Hudson Times & Southern Ulster Times

300 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550

845-561-0170

editor@tcnewspapers.com

Archives

Back to Top