Nukes off to a 4-0 start with win over Kingston

The Newburgh Nuclears’ junior American Legion team faced Kingston Tuesday at Delano-Hitch Stadium after a 3-0 start.

And that early perfect record looked in peril after Kingston led 4-1 at the end of the first inning. But the Nukes came back and won after Brendan Mahusky singled to break a 8-8 tie for a 9-8 victory.

“This is a phenomenal start,” said Kris Antonacci, the Nuclears’ coach. “They never quit, but this was expected because we have a core nucleus of guys that came back from last year’s team.”

Antonacci said the 2016 team started building steam at the end of the season with better play before coming out this season with a strong start.

Ryan Danyluk, the starter, left when his pitch count started to rise. Alex Leduc and Matt Corcoran relieved him with two scoreless innings each. Zach Dreyer tied the game with an RBI-single before Mahusky drove in the winning run for the Nukes’ 4-0 start this summer.

By Bond Brungard

