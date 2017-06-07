Times Community Newspapers
PB’s Bush qualifies for state meet

June 7, 2017

Pine Bush’s Adam Bush qualified for the pentathlon Friday in Middletown at the state outdoor meet after taking the sectional championship in the event a week earlier.

Bush garnered 3,214 points in Division I qualifying for the state meet along with Taylor Pannell, his teammate on the girls’ team, who was first in the triple jump when she covered 36-feet, nine and three-quarter inches.

“Adam is just a naturally talented athlete. He’s doing a great job,” said Gerry Risco, Pine Bush’s girls’ coach.

Qualifiers in both divisions, I and II, are going to the state meet after winning their events or placing second with a qualifying time or distance during an invitational meet this spring.

In Division I, Wallkill’s Richard Samuels set the fastest time in the state with his victory in the 800-meter race in Washingtonville Thursday. Samuels’ time of 1:53.85 also set a meet record.

Anthony Nelson, Samuels’ teammate, placed second in the high jump, covering six-feet, three inches, to qualify for the state meet at Union-Endicott High School this weekend.

Valley Central’s Zarah Harris won the girls’ 800-meter race with a time of 2:15.04 to qualify for the state meet in Division I.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tnewspapers.com

