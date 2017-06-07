PB’s Bush qualifies for state meet

Pine Bush’s Adam Bush qualified for the pentathlon Friday in Middletown at the state outdoor meet after taking the sectional championship in the event a week earlier.

Bush garnered 3,214 points in Division I qualifying for the state meet along with Taylor Pannell, his teammate on the girls’ team, who was first in the triple jump when she covered 36-feet, nine and three-quarter inches.

“Adam is just a naturally talented athlete. He’s doing a great job,” said Gerry Risco, Pine Bush’s girls’ coach.

Qualifiers in both divisions, I and II, are going to the state meet after winning their events or placing second with a qualifying time or distance during an invitational meet this spring.

In Division I, Wallkill’s Richard Samuels set the fastest time in the state with his victory in the 800-meter race in Washingtonville Thursday. Samuels’ time of 1:53.85 also set a meet record.

Anthony Nelson, Samuels’ teammate, placed second in the high jump, covering six-feet, three inches, to qualify for the state meet at Union-Endicott High School this weekend.

Valley Central’s Zarah Harris won the girls’ 800-meter race with a time of 2:15.04 to qualify for the state meet in Division I.

By Bond Brungard

