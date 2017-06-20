Plattekill Library heads asked to step down

At this month’s meeting of the Plattekill Library Board of Trustees, member Joe Egan asked President Lynn Ridgeway and VP Valerie Smith to step down from their positions.

Egan said both Ridgeway and Smith have mislead the board on critical issues concerning the building of a new library “and resist any idea that is not theirs.”

Previously, Egan requested and received emails that were sent between Ridgeway and the library’s legal firm of Whiteman, Osterman and Hanna to better understand what has happened over the past few years.

“As I read some of the emails I felt there was an effort to circumvent the board by omission, misleading statements and a basic disdain toward some board members. This type of operation is detrimental to the good operation and shows a lack of professionalism,” he said.

Egan said the present board is “not functioning as it needs to be and that changes need to be made. So with remorse I’ve come to the conclusion that I would have to ask that the President and Vice President accept my recommendation that they step down from their leadership positions. As they have stated, we are dysfunctional and this dysfunction is their responsibility and a reflection of their leadership.” He asked to have his comments submitted into the public record.

Fellow board member Will Farrell agreed, pointing out that Ridgeway and Smith are responsible for the loss of a $9,250 deposit for a nearby parcel the board had previously sought to purchase for a new library.

“I think this board has been misled on several occasions. I think the situation we’re in right now with the $9,250 missing or whether we are going to recoup it or not; I think again the Vice President and President were very involved in that [and] I think we were very misled as to where that money was.”

Farrell said Ridgeway and Smith repeatedly told the rest of the board that they were under contract to purchase the nearby parcel when in fact the email record shows they were not.

“Both of you claimed how many times the lawyer said we are under contract [when] in reality the lawyer said he never said that and never even implied it and yet you misled the board for almost two years by stating that,” Farrell said.

Only after Farrell threatened legal action on this matter did Ridgeway obtain a letter from the attorney who confirmed there was no contract and the board did not have one since the seller returned the deposit in late 2014. Email records between Ridgeway and the attorney confirm the lack of a contract despite her claim there was one. When Ridgeway was later confronted with the record she claimed that this was all a ‘misunderstanding.’

Farrell said residents have been asking him how he lost $9,250. At this month’s library meeting he placed the blame directly upon Ridgeway and Smith.

“I said I didn’t lose it. I think the truth of the matter is as it comes out, we have the emails to prove it now [that] it was very misleading and you both tried to circumvent decisions by the board and you used the [library] lawyer as if he was your lawyer. We have comments that you made to the lawyer, it’s very obvious, that you were using the lawyer against this board,” he said. “I’m sorry that’s not how this is supposed to work and as the President I would think that you would stand up or take some responsibility. You claim none, it’s all a big misunderstanding and the rest of the board gets clobbered on a regular basis [on] how can you lose $9,250…We were totally mislead and that’s what the public is starting to see now.”

At meetings Farrell said Ridgeway chooses to go behind closed doors at will to discuss what should be debated in public.

“We are a public entity funded by taxpayer money. We’re not supposed to use executive session and attorney-client privilege to hide so much from the public,” he said. “That is what you do. You use that to hide pretty much everything.” Ridgeway said Farrell can vote to not go into executive session, however Farrell pointed out that he, along with Egan and David Padilla, get voted down every time and then the library board proceeds to improperly vote on matters while in executive session. Ridgeway said she could not recall that ever having taken place at a meeting. She also requested that Egan and Farrell produce emails at the next meeting to back their claims but said she wants to review them in executive session.

Padilla said Ridgeway and Smith often tell the Library Director to do something that has either not been voted upon by the library board or is an action that is in opposition to the will of the board.

“When you go and do things because you want to do them or you feel that it is best for the library, that’s where you’re wrong,” he said to Ridgeway. “You want to move forward as a board, then move forward as a board.”

Farrell recalled that Ridgeway and Smith wanted to have library architect Paul Mays give a presentation on a possible new library in executive session but were outvoted. Farrell said this “has got to stop because it is public knowledge and has been paid for by taxpayer money…You wanted that in executive session so nobody would see it.”

Smith defended the motion to go into executive session on the presentation because making this public could adversely affect negotiations with the town, who own the library property that is under consideration. She further stated that the problems the board is having cannot be pinned on just two members and urged the full board to deal with issues when they arise.

“I think we have a responsibility to each other to be respectful of each other and we have a responsibility to respect the confidentiality of the board, even if we don’t understand quite why it should be that way,” she said.

Both Farrell and Egan sharply disagreed, pointing out that both Smith and Ridgeway intentionally misled the board for two years about the contract with the previous seller and about the returned deposit of $9,250.

Farrell confronted Ridgeway, pointing out that “We have an email where the lawyer sends it to you, saying I have the check and it’s in a file. Why would you tell the board the money’s in escrow? It was never in escrow, you don’t put a check in escrow, you put funds in escrow…but we were told over and over the check is in escrow. I remember thinking that if this [sale] goes sour at least we have our money.” Farrell said when the library attorney was asked who told him not to cash the returned deposit check he replied the library board.

“I can honestly say not once did you come to this board and say or take a vote on what should we do with that check,” he said to Ridgeway.

Farrell said the full board was not informed that the check was going to expire but instead were told repeatedly that the library was still under contract. Ridgeway’s defense that it was all a misunderstanding is not backed by the email trail, which reveals that she was fully informed by the attorney about the returned deposit and made no mention of it to the library board.

Padilla said keeping the price confidential until a sale occurs is understandable but any other information should have been made public. Egan said even the preliminary price is only a suggested retail price and would not be the actual final sale price. Having the figures released would allow time for the public to “digest” what possible costs are for a new library, rather than springing it on them at the last minute.

Both Ridgeway and Smith declined to step down.

Egan said this would only allow the long-standing dysfunction of the board to continue, with Ridgeway replying “If you perpetuate it.”

