From the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s, postcards were an inexpensive way of sending short messages, much as today we send texts to cover short requests and make brief clarifications. They seem to fulfill communication needs later met by the telephone and texts and emails today. Perhaps that is why we find it so fascinating to read the personal messages on them. In addition, postcards can be important historic records of buildings, landscapes, and cityscapes that may have changed or disappeared over time.

On Saturday, June 17, the Cragsmoor Historical Society will host a program entitled Postcards: Windows On The Past. It will include two guest speakers, an exhibit, and sale of vintage post cards.

“Wish You Were Here” Cragsmoor Through the Lens of Postcards: A Social and Historical Commentary will be presented by Richard Hartz who has researched more than 400 postcards in the collection of the Cragsmoor Historical Society. In addition to discussing the history of postcards, he will present slides of some of his Cragsmoor favorites, including the hidden significance of the written messages.

Expert Nancy Foutz of Stone Ridge has been collecting and researching postcards for more than thirty years and has amassed an extensive collection. Specializing in postcards of New York State, Ulster County, and other historical ephemera, she will share some of her collection and discuss what to look for when collecting post cards and what influences their value.

The presentations will be followed by a sale of vintage postcards and an exhibit of Cragsmoor postcards. Viewers will be invited to compete in a competition to complete some of the unclear messages on the back of the cards.

Postcards: Windows On The Past will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and the exhibit and sale will continue on Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cragsmoor Historical Society, 349 Cragsmoor Road, Cragsmoor, NY 12420. Refreshments will be served and donations gratefully accepted.

The historic Cragsmoor Art Colony is located on top of the Shawangunk Ridge off Route 52 between Pine Bush and Ellenville. Info at cragsmoor.info and 647-3235.