Power Folk coming to Montgomery

Power folk singer and composer Jet Collins, lead singer of the nationally touring band Emish, will present a concert of original work on Friday at the Montgomery Senior Center.

His lineup includes top musicians such as singer and flutist Jennifer Curreri, Christy Brown on fiddle, singer and actress Feronia Miller, drummer and percussionist Joey Brennan and guitarist Sean Harkness, best known for his Windham Hill recordings

Music performed at this concert can be described as Power Folk, but will also highlight two songs written by Jet for an up and coming Broadway musical that will be performed by singer and actress Feronia Miller. This musical is under development with producer John Hiller and will feature all new music written by Jet. Later in the month, this concert will be recorded at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, world renowned for its acoustics. The recording will also feature the addition of a violin, cello and piano trio as well as other world class musicians.

Collins is a singer, song writer and guitar player, born in Brooklyn and he credits his affinity for music to his mother, Helen, and his father, Ritchie, who always encouraged him to create and to perform.

“In my family there was always a living room concert going on” says Jet. He gained national attention while writing songs for and performing as the lead singer/guitar player in the band Emish. Emish was started with Jet, his wife Jennifer Curreri and long time friend Christy Brown. Jet has won several awards for his songwriting and performances with Emish winning “Song Writer of the Year”and “Lyricist of the Year” in his home region of HudsonValley / Orange County, NY. Jet has toured nationally with Jen and Christy which enabled him to play such venues as Mandalay Bay and House of Blues plus major music festivals across the states.

New York natives, Emish, have forged their own Americana folk rock sound by colliding a background of Irish, rock and folk influences. Founding members Christy Brown on fiddle and cello, Jen Curreri on flute, trumpet, whistles and vocals and Bobby Curreri with vocals and guitars form the core of the group. This independent, power-folk band initially found success in a grassroots manner. Supported by their local and dedicated fan base, Emish has repeatedly been voted “Best Band of the Hudson Valley”, including the 2012 title. Since inception in 2005, the group has grown to include support from the national stage as well. Their high energy, live performances and distinct sound have catapulted Emish to be a sought-out headlining act at major festivals and concerts across the US, including the likes of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Folk & Irish festivals, as well as the more intimate setting of theaters.

Jet Collins and his band will perform Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Senior Center of Montgomery, 36 Bridge Street, Montgomery. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 672-5431.