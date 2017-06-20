Road safety remains an issue in Crawford

Road safety continues to be a concern in the town of Crawford, even as improvements are underway.

During the regular meeting of the town board last week, residents expressed concern about various threats to public safety, ranging from overgrown bushes to speeding on Hill Avenue due to a traffic detour.

The NYS Department of Transportation is working on improvements on Route 302 and Town Supervisor Charles Carnes noted the residents’ concerns and promised to follow up with NYSDOT as well as the town’s highway department for the town roads.

Carnes said later in the meeting that the number of motor vehicle accidents in the town is up by 25 over last year, with 100 accidents so far this year.

“It seems to be going the wrong way now,” said Carnes.

While the cause of the upswing was not given, the report added weight to the concerns of the residents.

In other business, the town board approved a resolution to finalize the extension of Sewer District I. Supervisor Carnes said he hoped the move would attract business to Route 52.

“I think it’s a good attraction to the town,” said Carnes, adding that hopefully they would get water soon as well.

The approval is subject to permissive referendum.

The board also passed a bond resolution for the purchase of a dump truck with a plow. This was not for a new purchase, as the truck in question is already in the town’s possession and was pressed into service months ago. The motion was to enable the seller to be paid.

The town supervisor also brought up an issue that has arisen over use of the town fields, with groups moving to different fields without town permission and causing scheduling conflicts and difficulties with other groups. He explained that they are working on making changes to the process that may include a $1,000 deposit that is not refunded if the town rules are violated.

Carnes also commented on the recent UFO festival in the town, stating that for the first time the town was “short” revenue.

Domanie Ragni, the town’s director of community services, explained that they had to purchase some items that they will reuse for future festivals, there were fewer vendors this year and participation in the parade was lacking.

“I think it’s had its day,” said Ragni, going on to suggest that the town do away with the parade for the UFO festival next year and instead add more vendors.

Currently on the drawing board for the town is a possible tractor parade, 5K race and antique car show—which could be separate events or combined.

In the meantime, the Ward Avenue walking trail project took another step forward as the board voted to accept the bid of J. Algarin Paving at $83,520, which was the lowest bid received. The company will be paving the first phase of the project that will convert the abandoned town road to a public walking trail.

Carnes explained that most of the paving will be covered by a grant. The town received a $125,000 grant for the paving and bathrooms.

