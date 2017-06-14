Senior Nuclears hang on to win opener 2-1

Newburgh’s senior American Legion team opened their season in Peekskill Thursday, June 8 during a tournament with players from Newburgh Free Academy, Cornwall and Marlboro, and the Nukes did so without even a practice.

The Nukes faced the Blue Sox, a team from southern Westchester County, and built a 2-1 lead after Austin Casey singled home a run in the third inning and when Ryan McGuire singled home a run in the fifth.

And the Nukes cruised through the fast game until the top of the seventh when the Blue Sox loaded the bases with one out.

Matt Ulrich, Newburgh’s starter, left in the top of the seventh after putting a pair of runners on with a walk and single without an out. Pat Jones took the ball, and the lefty fanned a batter before walking another to load the bases.

Jones then struck out the next two hitters to finish off the Blue Sox and save the game in the Nuclears’ 2-1 victory.

“Defensively and pitching, we did pretty well. Offensively, you could tell they have not been at bat in a couple of weeks.(The offense) will come as we get going,” said Bryan Wilson, who coaches the Nukes.

“It’s a good start for us right now.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com