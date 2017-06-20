Sue Sullivan enters race for Faso’s seat

Democrats across New York and the Hudson Valley are gearing up in advance of the 2018 elections. One such Democrat is Sue Sullivan, a former Saugerties resident who has lived in Plattekill since 1992. Sullivan is planning to run against Rep. John Faso in 2018 for his seat as representative of the 19th congressional district.

Sullivan’s platform focuses heavily on the issues of healthcare, job creation in the Hudson Valley and environmental conservation. Though the issues are broad, Sullivan feels that they can be tackled properly when approached at a local level first.

“Throughout my career I’ve observed change and people don’t like change from outside influences,” Sullivan said. “Those influences don’t always have the local best interest at heart.”

Living and working throughout the 19th congressional district, Sullivan has heard the concerns of the people she hopes to represent and is aiming to be a voice for those who go unheard.

“I’m a hometown Democrat and I mean that throughout the district,” she said. “I understand the diversity of the people and more importantly what brings people together.”

An extensive career has provided her with beneficial experience that has equipped her to deal with the issues she believes surround the Hudson Valley.

In healthcare, Sullivan has served as a hospital executive with St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital for 15 years. There she saw firsthand the benefits of preventative care and treatment focused on wellness as opposed to healthcare as a reactionary service. Furthermore, she believes that proper healthcare is not solely the responsibility of hospitals and health centers. She said that the core values of of healthcare include safe housing, proper nutrition, infrastructure for transportation, education and employment.

As the founder and Executive Director of the Greater Newburgh Partnership and the current President and CEO of ISER Consulting, Sullivan has worked to stimulate job growth in the Hudson Valley, promote the improvement of infrastructure and implement “green initiatives.”

Working with the Mohonk Preserve as the Director of Development and Communications, Sullivan added to her list of environmental efforts by leading the Interpretive Center project, which aims to educate visitors about environmental stewardship. Sullivan fully supports environmental conservation efforts, as the tourist and agricultural industries of the Hudson Valley rely heavily on the wellbeing of the environment. Both sectors also further promote job growth in NYS, supplementing Sullivan’s platform.

Though her beliefs are strong, Sullivan’s platform is one that operates on communication and cooperation. She sees the detrimental effects of bipartisan political theory and embraces political discourse.

“Just because you disagree with someone doesn’t mean they are wrong or bad,” she said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who disagree with me but I’ve enjoyed those conversations because I’ve learned that we all have the same interest at heart. It has to be about people.”

By reaching across the aisle, Sullivan hopes to serve the 19th congressional district as a member of the community and improve life for all of its residents rather than serving a party agenda.

“I have worked my entire life to do whats right and make my community better. It’s not always been with pomp and circumstance or fanfare but thats not what it’s about; it’s about getting things done,” Sullivan said. “I think I will be the voice of this district. I am your neighbor and I’m going to fight for you.”

