Three arrests in Chambers Street homicide

Three young men appeared in Newburgh City Court last week to answer to charges of second-degree homicide in the killing of a 63-year-old man.

Raul Diaz-Martinez was killed with a single gunshot to the head on June 21. Diaz-Martinez was found inside a basement apartment at 168 Chambers Street and pronounced dead at the scene.

Dejiore Fox, 21, Tyrees Canigan, 16, and Omarrio Morrison, 25, were charged with second-degree murder. All three pleaded not guilty in Newburgh City Court last week. They were remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

The trio is scheduled to appear in front of city court Justice Peter Kulkin on June 27.

The homicide took place very near to the corner of Chambers and South streets – the same area that police described as the territorial center of the “Southside Gang” in a press release on a gang bust involving 20 alleged gang members earlier this month.

“In order to fund the gang,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York stated, “protect its territory and promote its standing, members of Southside engaged in, among other things… acts involving murder.”

The shooting occurred approximately a week following the bust. It is the fifth fatal shooting to take place in the city this year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 561-3131 – or the anonymous tips hotline at 569-7555.

By SHANTAL RILEY

