Valley Central honors its retirees

The past, present and future of the Valley Central School District staff was celebrated at a reception at Berea Elementary School on June 5th, as the district honored its retirees, long-serving staff members and a new crop of tenure recipients. At the end of the school year, the district is losing a pillar of its administration, as Sheila Lease-Murphy, the Deputy Superintendent of Human Resources and Pupil Services, is retiring after 28 years with the district.

Lease-Murphy, who spent 34 years in the field of education and the last 11 in her current position, explained that she has a long list of things she’ll miss when she leaves the district. “I’ll miss the kids,” she said. “I’ll miss working with teachers to help kids. I’ve always felt my role is to support teachers and administrators who are doing this hard work. I think that’s what I’ll miss. I’ve made wonderful friends. Not only colleagues, but families. They’ve become part of my family. I’m going to miss it all.” The administrator noted that the time was right for her to exit the district, and that she wants to spend more time with her family.

In warm remarks at the reception, Valley Central Superintendent John Xanthis said that Lease-Murphy was Valley Central’s version of the titular character on the Showtime drama Ray Donovan, a fixer who can rectify any problem that comes up in the district (minus the violence employed by the hero of that show). “Sheila takes care of everyone,” Xanthis said. “She is the fixer, and I mean that.”

Lease-Murphy’s deputy superintendent position will go unfilled for at least one year as the district tries out a new staff arrangement. “Our Assistant Superintendent for Business Lisa Raymond and Mike Bellarosa will divvy up the responsibilities and duties,” Xanthis said. “We’re going to do some different things on the curriculum and with people in the administrative unit. We’re going to do this for a year, then we’ll take a look at it. Then next January or February we’ll say: ‘Did this work?’ If not, we’ll start over again or see what we can do better. We know we can’t replace her. But we want to see if we can divide things up, and kind of see if we need to add another person in the central office what we’d need exactly.”

The district’s retirees gathered at the reception to receive recognition for their service to the district. The retirees included Gail Blaine, Debra Calvino, Paul Dedrick, Ginger Ethier, Jean Marie Flanagan, Kathleen Gasperetti, Gina Gesso-Klepeis, Kathleen Lennon, Patricia Luongo, Laura Magee, Christine Mello, Barbara Palmer, Patricia Robertson, Sean Ryder, Susan Turi and Lenette Walsh. “It’s certainly bittersweet because you’re happy to see people reach the end of part of their careers,” Xanthis said of the retiring staff members. “But of the 20 people leaving districtwide, and it’s teachers and support staff, they’re really irreplaceable. They’ve given so much to this district in time and effort and they know how we work. They’re great leaders as well. I’m happy for them, but it’s big shoes to fill. We’re working real hard to find good people. I believe we attract good people because they want to work at Valley Central, so that’s the home run on the other end.”

At a school board meeting following the Berea ceremony, the council approved tenure recommendations for the next generation of Valley Central teachers and staffers. Garifalista Chabut, Mara DiPasquale, Michele DeZemo, Elizabeth Auger, Nicole Sosler, Amy Stevens, Amanda Borle, Amy McCann, Alissiah Barnett, Ryan Cerullo, Dakota Pepper, Matthew Gill, Linda Oehler-Marx, Katie Farrugia, Kaitylyn O’Malley and Michele Rose will all begin in the new school year.

With classes and tests winding down over the next two weeks, the district is looking forward to high school graduation on the evening of June 24 at the school’s football stadium, as another school year is in the books and the graduates move on to bigger and better things.

“The sun always shines,” Xanthis said. “and I hope that happens again this year.”

