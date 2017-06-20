VC grad Karinchak drafted by Cleveland

James Karinchak, a Valley Central grad, was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the ninth round as the 282nd overall pick.

After graduating from Valley Central, Karinchak attended Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island and went 26-11 during three seasons. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder dominated the Northeast Conference in 2016. This season, though, he was injured for part of the campaign, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.65 earned-run average in 13 starts in an injury-shortened season.

“This was actually my worst year, statswise. I got injured early in the season and didn’t have the season I wanted to,” said Karinchak. “But I have a chance to do what I have been dreaming about for a long time.”

Karinchak spent last summer pitching for the Chatham Anglers in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League, in full view of major league scouts at every game. Previously, he pitched for the Newport Gulls (Newport, RI) of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Karinchak said he plans now to forgo his senior year in college after the summer Class A season with the Indians.

By Bond Brungard

