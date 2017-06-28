Who has the best water in Orange County? Montgomery!

The verdict is in. The best drinking water in Orange County belongs to the Village of Montgomery.

Mayor L. Stephen Brescia made the announcement last week at the June 20 village board meeting. It apparently caught a few people in the audience by surprise.

“How can this happen?” asked resident Don Berger, who frequently spars with the mayor at village meetings. “The village has been supplying brown water to the village residents since at least May 2010.”

Last week’s meeting was apparently no exception. Berger complained afterwards that Brescia had been “very testy and hastily adjourned the meeting after only nine minutes.”

Brescia said the award was bestowed by the Orange County Department of Health. Village of Montgomery Water Superintendent Buddy Nelson produced an email from the OCDOH to confirm the award.

“Congratulations for being chosen as having the ‘Best Drinking Water in Orange County’ on June 6, 2017, and on being selected to represent Orange County in the New York State Regional Drinking Water contest which is expected to be held in August” wrote Steve Gagnon, senior health engineer for the OCDOH. “Your interest and concern in providing quality drinking water to your consumers is sincerely appreciated,” he concluded. “Good luck at the Regionals!”

Berger said that there have been complaints all over the village about “bad water quality” with high manganese levels, but Brescia asked him to specify the area.

“You are making a general statement so I’m asking for more specifics,” Brescia said in response. “If it’s in your section, I don’t think it’s true throughout the village, there are affected sections that we are working on, you would have to call the DOH for more specifics.” “Manganese is becoming a problem all over New York,” Nelson said.

Problematic manganese levels are three times the accepted amount as per the New York State Department of Health (NYDOH), according to Nelson. The NYDOH has encouraged the village to participate in a PILOT study for the Holt Well, one of Montgomery’s water sources, to monitor manganese levels.

As of a Drinking Water Quality Report for 2016, the village is not in violation of any surplus of contaminants, as per New York State and Federal standards. However, Nelson said the Holt Well, has been experiencing problems with the manganese. This mineral, in excess, can be slightly harmful to older residents and babies drinking formula, according to Nelson. The mineral also causes a brown or black discoloration in drinking water.

Berger said that “manganese levels have been recorded at least 10 times higher than the allowable amount set by the DOH, the water is undrinkable.”

Nelson confirmed that there was a case where test results came out 10 times the allowable amount, however the testing was done by a homeowner on Weaver Street, not a DOH representative.

“What we’re looking at now is three times the allowable amount,” said Nelson. “Treating this issue is our number one priority.”

The PILOT study, engineered by Lanc and Tully, would run water through a “mock filter” to further examine water quality and how the village can purify the water further. These temporary filters will be in service while people are using their water.

“The village is responsible for the costs of the study. If the water bills go up, that’s up to the board but our budget is for maintenance only, not improvements,” Nelson said. “This improvement could cost up to $300k or $400k. We have to price the filter and then build a structure for it.”

By Melanie Zerah