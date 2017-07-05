A clock may just do the trick in Wallkill

A centrally-located post clock can add real flavor and character to a town, and that’s why Shawangunk’s Main Street Revitalization Committee launched a fundraising effort last year to build a clock in the hamlet. The proposed four-sided electronic timepiece would be painted green with gold trimming and stand on a brick base. The appealing post clock combines the latest LED backlighting technology with an old-time, homey flair.

The committee needs to raise between $20,000 and $25,000 to pay for the clock and to get it erected, and to date the group has locked down approximately $3,600 in sponsorships from residents and local businesses. With summer in full swing and locals heading outdoors to enjoy what the hamlet has to offer, the committee hopes the fundraising will pick up. “We’re starting our second round of promotion,” Alex Danon, the organization’s chairman, said. “So we have a sign up and flyers up in Town Hall. We have our Facebook page, we’ll be at different events in the town.”

The same company that would build the planned Shawangunk clock designed a similar structure for the Town of Wallkill, and Beacon, Ellenville and Brewster have also been bolstered by the addition of old-fashioned timepieces in the middle of their municipalities. “They’re always the focal point and in great spots in nice towns and villages,” Danon said. “So if that’s something we could emulate, that’s what we’d like to do.”

While the eventual location of the clock is still to be determined, the piece will include a “In Memory Of” section on one side of the base so donors can honor their loved ones. Another space on the clock will be reserved for the first 100 sponsors of the project.

“It brings a focal point with some of the development that’s going on in the hamlet,” Danon said. “We’re trying to promote our rail trail, our small businesses, so it would be another nice addition when people are enjoying the town. They can see it, stop and look at it. The people who sponsor it, their names will be written on there, so it’s something they can see. Hopefully for the next 50 to 100 years the clock will be there with the names of the people in the community on it.”

Though the clock has a retro look, the modern computerized system contained within the unit can play music, so passersby can enjoy holiday-specific tunes throughout the year. Funding the clock is just part of the committee’s efforts to beautify the town and to make the area more conducive to pedestrians. “We’re trying to make the hamlet more walkable and more business-friendly,” Danon said. “Part of the issue we have with Main Street is that the speed limit is kind of high and people do tend to speed through there, so we want to make it safer and more walkable. We’re looking to get more crosswalks, and the stop signs by the Post Office aren’t really in a great place. (Ulster County Legislature Chairman) Ken Ronk was able to get bigger stop signs for us, and they painted the stop lines for us. We’re hoping when they do the bridge that they’ll actually put a crosswalk across the street in.”

The Main Street Revitalization Committee is offering varying levels of sponsorships for the clock, and for more information, donors can call (914) 850-6024 or contact alexmdanon@yahoo.com. If the clock can get built, Danon sees myriad benefits for the growth of the hamlet. “To me, it’s a sense of pride for the community,” he said. “The more that we can do to make the community look good, the better everyone will feel about it. Then maybe more people will want to move here, which would increase home values. The trickle effects are what we’re really looking for.”

By Ted Remsnyder