Boyd wins Gardiner 5k in downpour

As runners and walkers started signing up for Gardiner’s 5K race Thursday, in heavy humidity, the skies grew darker and darker within the hour prior to the start time.

There was a flash of lightening to the west as thunder rumbles chimed in with other noises in the hamlet. And by the time the runners and walkers, numbering more than 160, took off from the starting line at Majestic Park, the earlier sprinkles turned to a steady, warm rain and an eventual downpour.

But during the cooling drencher, Grant Boyd, an NFA grad, seemed to cover the course somewhat easily, winning the race by more than 25 seconds with a time of 16:48.

“The rain felt really good,” said Boyd, following his finish. “It cooled things off.”

The race benefits the Gardiner Fire Department, and there were plenty of personnel on hand to aid the runners and walkers during the race’s crazy weather.

Levoy Merier was second with a time of 17:13, and Logan Linares was third with a time of 17:20.

Melinda Mirto was the fastest female with a time of 22:52 for 22nd place overall, and Tera Stoner, in 23rd place with a time of 22:58, was the second fastest female. Danielle Mazzella, the third fastest female, was 27th overall with a time 23:19.

By Bond Brungard

