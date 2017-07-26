Cobras repeat as champs

The Middletown junior Cobras American Legion team defended its 2016 District 9 title by winning the 2017 title Wednesday, July 19.

The Cobras scored two runs in the first inning against the Rockland Pirates with an RBI-triple from Nelson Arroyo and an RBI-single from Valley Central’s Seth Logan as the Cobras won 8-4.

Logan, the starter, made it into the sixth inning before he was relieved by Arroyo. Logan, Arroyo and Nikko Citriniti each had two hits as Dylan Torres dove to help make a double play happen at the end of the game.

“I would have been very disappointed if we didn’t win,” said Sam Citriniti. “My staff and I put a lot into this season. Last year we won with a lot Pine Bush players, and this year we won with a lot of Middletown players.”

The junior Cobras head to Utica this week for the state American Legion tournament.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com