Cobras repeat as champs

July 26, 2017

The Middletown junior Cobras American Legion team defended its 2016 District 9 title by winning the 2017 title Wednesday, July 19.

Valley Central’s Seth Logan, the starter, pitched nearly six innings defense of their district title.

The Cobras scored two runs in the first inning against the Rockland Pirates with an RBI-triple from Nelson Arroyo and an RBI-single from Valley Central’s Seth Logan as the Cobras won 8-4.

Logan, the starter, made it into the sixth inning before he was relieved by Arroyo. Logan, Arroyo and Nikko Citriniti each had two hits as Dylan Torres dove to help make a double play happen at the end of the game.

“I would have been very disappointed if we didn’t win,” said Sam Citriniti. “My staff and I put a lot into this season. Last year we won with a lot Pine Bush players, and this year we won with a lot of Middletown players.”

The junior Cobras head to Utica this week for the state American Legion tournament.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com

