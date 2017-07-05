Dillard stepping down from legislature

Orange County Legislator for District 4 Curlie Dillard is stepping down. Several candidates have so far emerged to compete for the open seat.

The Town of Newburgh Republican Committee cross-endorsed Independence candidate and social studies teacher Anthony Tarsio Jr. for the position last month. Community activist Omari Shakur, Rev. Nelson McAllister, community organizer Kevindaryan Lujan and former Newburgh City Council member Gay Lee all sought the Orange County Democratic Committee endorsement for the seat.

Shakur received the committee’s endorsement for the position last month. “I see a need for more balanced leadership,” Shakur said.

If elected, the City of Newburgh native said he would work to safeguard the city’s drinking water, address blight and housing, focus on creating local jobs and ensure transportation to those jobs. “We want to assist police in the effort to build its relationship with the community,” he added.

Shakur ran to become City of Newburgh mayor most recently in 2015.

The city needs leaders to “fight to bring more money and services” to residents in Newburgh, Lujan said. “In these challenging times, we need a leader that will focus on the issues impacting our community, such as more stable jobs that pay a livable wage,” Lujan states on his campaign website. “We need representatives with a clear voice and vision on the importance of clean air and clean water for our community, now and for the future.”

Dillard, a Democrat, has served one term as a county legislator. He served four years on the Newburgh City Council before being elected to the legislature. Dillard, who has a heart condition, said he was stepping down on the advice of his doctors.

District 4 encompasses the East End of the City of Newburgh and Balmville in the Town of Newburgh. County legislator terms are four years.

Candidates running for public office have until the week of July 10 to submit their petitions to the Orange County Board of Elections. The state and local primary election will be held on Sept. 12.

By SHANTAL RILEY

