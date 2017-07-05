EPA seeks clarity in Hudson cleanup

In a public meeting held on June 28, the Environmental Protection Agency discussed its second five-year review of cleanup efforts on the Hudson River PCBs Superfund Site. The meeting, held in the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel, was well attended, with many attendees having to stand through the presentation and Q&A portions of the event.

Among the crowd were representatives from the offices of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. John Faso, Rep. Frank Skartados, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Rep. Didi Barrett, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro and Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert G. Rolison.

The Superfund Site, a 200-mile span of the river from Hudson Falls to the Battery in New York City, has been undergoing cleanup efforts in multiple parts since 1984. Completed in phases known as Operable Units (OU), site cleanup has consisted of efforts in the containment of remnant deposits, or areas of PCB-contaminated sediment exposed after the removal of the Fort Edward Dam in 1973, known as OU1 and a two-phase cleanup of in-river sediments known as OU2.

The first phase of OU2 consisted of dredging efforts from 2009 to 2015. After the completion of dredging, cleanup efforts entered a phase of attenuation, in which natural processes reduce the availability or toxicity of contaminants in sediment to living organisms. Monitored natural attenuation (MNA) allows the natural processes to take place and ensures that the conditions of the site do not worsen.

Based on data collected from fish populations, as well as water and sediment samples, the five-year review is meant to determine if the cleanup remedy is working at the Superfund site. The remedy is evaluated largely by its protectiveness for human health and the environment.

Though cleanup efforts have been determined to be protective in the five-year review, most data has only been attained in the past year with the MNA phase having begun in 2016.

“The EPA is not claiming success,” said EPA Site Director Gary Klawinski. “At this point we need more data. We know that the fish are not at an acceptable level [of contamination] to be consumed and we know levels need to be lower.”

Despite the acknowledged lack of success, Klawinski stressed that the data is lining up with projections made for the cleanup project in OU2 in its Record of Decision from 2002. Based on current data, the EPA projects that it will take 55 years or more before fish sourced from the Hudson is safe for once-a-week consumption by humans. More dredging, Klawinski said, would not help to advance the timeline.

“Sitting around and waiting 50 years is not a strategy,” said Rep. Maloney in a statement read by Harold Leith. “And it’s not going to get the Hudson where it needs to be.”

These sentiments were echoed across the aisle, with Republican elected officials voicing their concern for the River as well.

“This is a bipartisan issue,” said Phil Oliva, chief of staff for County Executive Astorino. “This is a show of force and we have to continue it to get them to finish the job and clean up the Hudson.”

Attendees, from representatives of elected officials to members of advocacy groups, asserted their concerns for the River’s wellbeing and stressed its importance to the communities up and down the Hudson.

“Everybody here owns a piece of this river,” said Gil Hawkins of the Hudson River Fishermen’s Association. “Whether you are a subsistence fisherman or you just like to go down and put your feet in the water, which is getting harder and harder to do.”

A full report of the second five-year review was released June 1, opening a public comment period lasting until Sept. 1. Visit www.epa.gov/hudson for more information.

By Christopher Sumano