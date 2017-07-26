Final phase begins

After receiving a green light from the state, the Marlborough Town Board on Monday evening approved a bid package that will be used to solicit work from contractors for the exterior work that is needed to finish the Milton Train station project. The bid package was prepared by Crawford & Sterns, an Architectural and Planning firm from Syracuse, NY. Sealed bids are due back no later than 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall, 21 Milton Tnpk, Milton. They will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time.

The exterior work at the station, which is expected to start by mid- September and conclude by mid-November, will bring the station rehabilitation project to a close after a decade of hard and dedicated work by volunteers and area contractors.

The bid package gives the details of the required exterior work: wood board and batten siding repairs, trim repairs, limited repairs and construction of exterior stairs to the wood deck, limited concrete work, construction and installation of two new metal guard railings for deck and deck stairs, limited exterior paint removal with exterior wood surface preparation for new paint coatings- with the underside of roof overhangs and wood framing and brackets included, however the restored roof gable ends with restored decorative carpentry work are not included.

The project includes complete preparation of all existing and repaired wood exterior siding as well as all exterior wood trim work, windows, doors, and exposed wood roof undersides and supports but again does not include the recently restored painted gable roof ends. The bid points out that no mechanical, electrical or plumbing work is involved in this final phase of the station project.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled at the train station for Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. and prospective bidders are urged to attend. The station is located on Dock Rd at the Hudson River in Milton.

In the course of analysis it was determined that lead is present in the exterior paint that is on the building. This will require compliance to appropriate lead abatement, removal and surface preparation procedures.

Bid documents are available at bidder’s cost from Plan & Print Systems, 6160 Eastern Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13211 (315-437-5111) or at the Town Clerks Office at the Marlborough Town Hall (845-795-5100) during business hours.

The bid package points out that this project is subject to workers receiving the prevailing wage rate. In addition, a 5% Bid bond must be submitted with each bid and a 100% Performance bond will be required.

The bid notes that funding for this project comes from a dedicated Village Fund and from the NYS State and Municipal Facilities Program, with all NYS funding related requirements. NYS Sen. William Larkin procured this funding stream for the project.

A caveat of the bid states that the Town of Marlborough is an equal opportunity organization and that all qualified minority and women-owned businesses will be afforded equal opportunity without discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, sexual preference or Veteran’s status.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com