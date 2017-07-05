The Gardiner Library will host an exhibit Flora, Fauna and the Feminine by Lois Linet beginning Friday, July 7. An artist’s reception will be held Sunday July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

According to Linet, “It is most appropriate to celebrate the feminine in this the 100th year that women won the right to vote in New York State. Flora, Fauna and the Feminine is an exhibit that portrays women in surreal or dream-like landscapes. My collages speak to the sub rational where time and space are elastic; people and objects often converge in unexpected places; flowers shamelessly bloom wherever they chose; nostalgic or mystical female figures are prone to roaming the terrain with abandon. They are dreams remembered after dark. I use photographs, handmade paper, paint, printed images, fibers, and an assortment of natural bits and pieces. I love the cutting, tearing, layering, singeing and more.”

One of the pieces in the exhibit, The Big Picture, won the Lucille Blanch Award for Best in Show at the Woodstock Artist Association and Museum. Lois Linet has won recognition for her work and has exhibited in numerous juried, solo, and two person shows in the tri-state area, including NYC, as well as in Japan and Italy. Linet studied at the Woodstock School of Art, the Women’s Studio Workshop and at Zen Mountain Monastery with the former abbot/photographer John Daido Loori. Learn more about Lois and her art at loislinet.com

The works will be on display in the library exhibit space, 133 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner, through Saturday August 12.

For directions or further information call the library at 255-1255 or visit.gardinerlibrary.org.