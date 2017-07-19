Godspell Junior comes to Middletown

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love. Based on the Broadway musical that inspired a generation, the award-winning Acting Out Playhouse, in conjunction with SummerStar Theatre, will present “Godspell Junior” with two performances planned for July 22 and 23, at the William and Helen Richards Theatre (formerly Orange Hall Theatre) on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.

The original “Godspell” was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award-winner, Stephen Schwartz, and it took the world by storm. Boasting a score with chart topping songs, “Godspell Junior” is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of storytelling techniques, a hefty dose of comic timing, and current real-world references. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, then resounding in triumphant resurrection, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life in a fresh way. It is sure to delight and encourage you.

Under the direction of Terry Odell and musical direction by Mady Odell, the cast of thirteen Orange County area performers, ages 11-14, are heavily immersed in a two-week intensive theatre workshop to prepare for this high-energy production. You can preorder tickets for $15 by going to theactingoutplayhouse.net, or $18 at the box office. Small children under 2 on laps are free.

With more than 30 years of experience as a director, dance instructor, performer and vocalist, Terry Odell has combined her Special and Elementary Education experiences with the Performing Arts to form The Acting Out Playhouse. The Playhouse is now an important learning and social community for many Orange County students. The Playhouse fosters the belief that “life skills” are learned and academic skills are reinforced while learning “Theatre Skills.” Responsibility, professionalism, respect, teamwork, poise, posture, confidence, manners, speech conversational skills, reading, history, critical thinking and more are taught, reinforced and fostered at The Playhouse. Odell states, “We work from the inside out. Our students learn empathy, humility, and social awareness. We don’t stroke egos, we build confidence!”

The newly named William and Helen Richards Theatre at Orange Hall, is universally accessible. General parking is available in the College parking lot at the intersection of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues. Shows are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.