Hot air balloons fill the skies

The Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival on July 7-9, with more than 80 launches between Friday and Sunday. The festival will be held at Barton Orchards at 63 Apple Tree Lane in Poughquag throughout the weekend.

With expanded festival hours, there will be activities happening all weekend. Thanks to Barton Orchards, there will be lots of family activities such as a petting zoo, hayrides, food trucks and vendors, a tap room, bakery and farmer’s market, fire pits, ball toss, and live music entertainment by great bands on two stages.

New this year, the popular Moon Glow and fireworks displays will light up the night sky both Friday and Saturday.

Helicopter rides and hot-air balloon rides are available for a fee in advance. Tethered hot-air balloon rides will be for sale the day of the event (cash only, please).

Balloon launches will be at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. All launches, rides, Moon Glow, and fireworks are completely weather dependent.

Updates throughout the weekend will be posted on the Chamber’s website at dcrcoc.org as well as on the Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival Facebook and Instagram pages. Allow extra time for traffic to ensure seeing the balloons inflate and launch and then share your photos using hashtag #HVBalloon! Visit balloonfesthv.com for complete event information, tickets, FAQs, directions, sponsors, and more.

Admission to the morning mass launches on Saturday and Sunday is free and the gates will open at 5 a.m. Admission to the festival starting at 10 a.m. is $10 on Friday and Saturday in advance, (a limited number of tickets will be available at the gate for $12) and $5 on Sunday (available at the gate only). An all-access weekend pass is available for $17.95 until July 1. Both on- and off-site parking are free and off-site parking includes shuttle service when necessary.