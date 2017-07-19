Junior & senior Nuclears fall in tournament play

Newburgh’s two American Legion baseball teams, junior and senior, opened District 19 tournament over the weekend and did not do well.

Rain from last week delayed the tournament, and the juniors faced Rockland Yellow at the Field of Dreams in Walden and New Paltz. The team, 16-4 coming in, had problems at the plate and the mound, and elimination came very fast with a 2-1 loss to Rockland Yellow 2-1. The team also lost to New Paltz, 9-6, a team in which they had beaten twice in the regular season.

“We are out,” said Shea Ceriello, the team’s manager. “I did not have five starters today.”

The senior Nukes also had trouble Sunday. After leading 6-1 in the fifth, the team blew the lead and lost 8-6.

By Bond Brungard

