Meet turtles and other reptiles

On Saturday, July 15 at 10a.m., the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will be hosting the Weekend Nature Program Turtles at the Museum’s Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

Join Environmental Educators for an exciting program all about turtles. Can you imagine carrying your house everywhere you go? Come meet some live turtles up close and learn about common turtle species, how they live and move, and some basic turtle biology.

For adults and families with children ages 3 and up. Admission for Museum Members: $5/Adults-$3/Children. Not-Yet-Members: $8/Adults, $5/Children. Enjoy FREE entrance to the Wildlife Education Center, located at 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-On-Hudson, after paid attendance to this program (Saturday 7/15 ONLY), where you can enjoy the special Creature Feature Weekend: Reptile Roundup.

This themed weekend will take place on Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16 from 12p.m to 4 p.m. with special “Meet the Animals” presentations at 1 p.m. and 2:30p.m on both days and is included in the price of admission which is FREE for Museum Members and children under the ages of 3 and $3 for Not-yet-Member Adults & Children (ages 3+). For information, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506 x204.