Montgomery 8-10 year olds reach finals

When the 8-10-year-old Montgomery Little League softball team reached the championship round last week, they faced a team from Warwick.

And during three games over a span of five days, both teams played some of the best softball of the summer as most games, both softball and baseball, ended lopsided or with victors in double digits.

But this did not happen between these two teams.

“It’s been good play, good pitching and good base-running,” said Matt O’Neill, Montgomery’s manager, prior to the championship final Wednesday, July 5, in Montgomery

The teams played three games, and Montgomery took the first one July 1, 3-1. Two days later, Warwick won 6-5.

Montgomery then came back and won the title 3-2 to advance to the Section 3 tournament.

A senior Little League softball from Pine Bush and the Town of Wallkill opened the tournament with a victory over Monroe-Woodbury July 1. Monday, July 3, Pine Bush/Town of Wallkill beat Town of Newburgh 7-6.

Washingtonville handed the team its first loss 14-1 July 5 before Pine Bush/Town of Wallkill staved off elimination by beating the Town of Newburgh again, 9-8, July 6.

But Washingtonville had the final say in the tournament, downing Pine Bush/ Town of Wallkill Friday to win the District 19 title 14-4.

On the same night, Washingtonville’s softball team won the senior title, Pine Bush’s 10-12-year-old baseball team stayed in contention with a 29-0 victory over Mamakating in the loser’s bracket.

The junior baseball tournament started last week, and Pine Bush won its first two games, 12-2 and 9-0, to reach the final this week. This week the Town of Wallkill’s 9-11 softball team advances through the tournament after stopping Port Jervis/Eldred 15-0 Friday.

By Bond Brungard

