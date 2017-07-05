Montgomery boys, Wallkill girls reach finals

The Town of Wallkill’s junior Little League softball team reached the District 19 championship round Monday, June 26, faced a Middletown team it had beaten 7-6 in the first game of the tournament.

“I had some doubts,” said Kaila McNamara, the Town of Wallkill’s shortstop, of reaching the championship round “but at the same time, I think we can work together and create something good.”

Middletown, though, was hungry and won that game 13-3 to give the Town of Wallkill its first loss. The next night Middletown went on to win the District 19 title with a 12-5 victory over the Town of Wallkill.

Montgomery’s senior baseball team reached the championship and stopped Monroe-Woodbury 10-3 in the first game of the title round June 24 in Pine Bush. Three days later Montgomery suffered its first loss, 6-5, to Monroe before the division was decided June 28. Monroe-Woodbury then eliminated Montgomery 12-2.

Montgomery’s 8-10-year-old softball team reached the championship round with 8-1 victory over New Windsor and a 16-2 victory over Goshen.

Montgomery’s 10-12-year-old baseball team began the District 19 tournament at Wallkill Area Thursday, June 29.

“We just won the bracket and that was the end of the ride,” said David Clarke, the team’s manager, of the team’s 2016 finish.

Montgomery, in bracket C, was facing Chester, and Chester came out swinging in the first inning with a long two-run home run before winning 11-1. Montgomery went back to Wallkill Area Friday and stopped Middletown 11-4 to stay in the tournament.

Pine Bush, the defending district champion, lost its first game in bracket A, to Monroe-Woodbury 12-5 June 28 before coming back June 29 and beating Otisville/Minisink 12-4.

Junior baseball starts this week when Pine Bush faces Otisville/Minisink July 6, and Montgomery faces the Town of Newburgh on the same night.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com