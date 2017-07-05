No-hitter fuels Nuclears’ win

After a slugfest a week earlier in which the Newburgh Nuclears junior American Legion stopped New Paltz, the two teams played again Monday, June 26, and offense was decidedly a non-factor.

Brendan Mahusky started during that slugfest and helped with his bat to drive in some runs during that game in New Paltz.

During their second meeting, Mahusky took the ball, and Newburgh scored a run in the first when Anthony Demiligio singled home Cade Cabrera for a 1-0 lead.

New Paltz scored a run in the second with an unearned run as Mahusky pitched his way to a no-hitter when Seth Surrett’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly assured a 2-1 victory for the junior Nuclears.

Mahusky fanned six and walked one in the victory for Newburgh.

“We were fortunate to come out ahead tonight,” said Shea Ceriello, Newburgh’s manager. “As for our offense, we had a number of chances to put runs on the board and were unable to execute standard baseball plays. We will continue to work on the skills necessary to become a solid well-rounded ball team.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com