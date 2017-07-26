O & W society presents Middletown Railroad Day

On Sunday, July 30, the Ontario and Western Railroad historical society will hold their annual Middletown Railroad Day at the Mulberry Senior Center (62-70 W. Main St, Middletown, NY). There is always something good at the show, with many vendors that feature a large array of model trains, railroad collectibles, and literature on local railroad history.

This year, noted modeler Mal Houck will be giving a presentation discussing the modeling of the NYO&W in HO scale. The show begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m, with free admission.

If you have any questions or are interested in purchasing a table, please contact Joey Senese at (570) 807-3588.

The Ontario and Western Railroad Historical Society meets on the first Friday of each month (except for July, August, and November, when the annual convention is held) at the Middletown Senior Center (aka Mulberry House), 62- 70 West Main Street. If you would like to join, please contact Ray Pinglora at rpinglora@nyswths.org.

The city of Middletown was once served by five different railroads, and each one played a key part in the development of the city.