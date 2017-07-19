Pine Bush Juniors advance in State Tournament

Pine Bush won the Little League District 19 junior baseball title Tuesday with a 7-2 victory over Otisville/Minisink.

Ethan Vellenga, the starting pitcher, won the game for Pine Bush as Joe Croce and Patrick Conklin both gathered a pair of hits.

Sunday, the team opened the Section 3 North tournament in the Town of Wallkill and beat Stony Point 14-5 to try and advance this week. Vellenga had four hits against Stony Point and drove in two runs. Croce also drove in two runs to help Pine Bush in the victory.