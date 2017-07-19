Pine Bush Juniors advance in State Tournament

- 0
Pine Bush won the Little League District 19 junior baseball title Tuesday with a 7-2 victory over Otisville/Minisink.
Ethan Vellenga, the starting pitcher, won the game for Pine Bush as Joe Croce and Patrick Conklin both gathered a pair of hits.
Sunday, the team opened the Section 3 North tournament in the Town of Wallkill and beat Stony Point 14-5 to try and advance this week. Vellenga had four hits against Stony Point and drove in two runs. Croce also drove in two runs to help Pine Bush in the victory.
Previous post Junior & senior Nuclears fall in tournament play
leave a reply