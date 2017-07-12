Times Community Newspapers
Ripken teams have busy week

July 12, 2017

The 8 and under Cal Ripken baseball teams from Highland and Marlboro had a busy week during their tournament last week.

Marlboro’s John Case reaches second against Kingston last week.

Highland suffered a pair of losses July 1 to Marlboro, 28-20 and Kingston 15-4. And it did not get any easier for Highland July 2 with another pair of losses, 15-9 against New Paltz and 12-11 to Orange County.

Monday, July 3, Highland started to win, 20-3 over Orange County. After a loss to New Paltz Wednesday, Highland turned the tables on Marlboro Thursday with a 14-2 victory.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com

