Stony Kill Farms hosts annual butterfly festival

The Butterfly Festival is the biggest event of the year at Stony Kill Farms and last year drew almost 2,000 visitors.

The festivities are located in our field near the Manor House and admittance and parking are free. Guests will enjoy visiting our Monarch Education Table where they can view and learn about the four stages of the butterfly.

Two butterfly tents will be filled with Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies. The Master Gardener’s will be nearby in the Verplanck Memorial Garden educating and answering questions about the perennials planted there. Face painters will be on hand to adorn your child along with a hula-hoop demonstration and instruction, Tai Chi instruction and Yoga instruction throughout the day.

Stop at the greenhouse table and gift shop where you can purchase houseplants, handmade bluebird houses and handmade crafts. Don’t forget to make a free craft with the kids and listen to our storyteller at the hay bail circle. Local vendors, food, Storywalk, scavenger hunt, free admission!

Stony Kill Farms Environmental Education Center is a working farm owned by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and has the responsibility of educating the public on various environmental and historical topics. It is located at 79 Farmstead Lane in Wapingers Falls. The Greenhouse and Barn is open for visitors Saturdays and Sunday from 11 to 1 p.m.

Visit stonykill.org for more information.