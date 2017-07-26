The 1920s come roaring back to life

U p In One Productions will present the musical comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie July 28 through August 20, at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002 season’s most awarded new show on Broadway

Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film starring Mary Tyler Moore, Julie Andrews and James Fox, Thoroughly Modern Millie takes audiences back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when “moderns,” including a flapper named Millie Dillmount, were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love. This high-spirited musical romp is a delightful valentine to the long-standing spirit of New York City and the people who seek to discover themselves there.

Filled with frisky flappers, dashing leading men and a villainess that audiences will love to hate, Thoroughly Modern Millie provides an evening of madcap merriment that will entertain the entire family.

The Up In One production is produced by Diana di Grandi, directed and choreographed by Kevin Archambault with music direction by Paul and JoAnn Schubert. It features Elizabeth Merry as Millie, Wendell Scherer as Jimmy, Pamela Edmonds as Dorothy, Kolrick Greathouse as Trevor, and Lisa Lynds as Mrs. Meers.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Center for Performing Arts, Route 308, Rhinebeck. Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for seniors and children under 12. They may be reserved by calling 876-3080 or at centerforperformingarts.org.