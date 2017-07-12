Town of Newburgh girls win District 19 title

The Town of Newburgh’s 8-10-year-old Little League baseball team won the District 19 title Thursday, July 6 with a 13-2 victory over Pine Bush.

Pine Bush reached the title game after eliminating New Windsor 7-6, Monday, July 3 and Montgomery, 17-7, Wednesday, July 5.

The Town of Newburgh’s senior Little League softball team opened the tournament Monday, July 3 against Pine Bush/Town of Wallkill and lost 7-6.

And by the end of the week, the team was eliminated in another one-run game to Pine Bush 9-8. But after the first loss to Pine Bush, the Town of Newburgh faced New Windsor in the loser’s bracket. Dafne Garcia no-hit and eliminated New Windsor during the 9-0 victory.

On the same night the Town of Newburgh’s senior softball team was eliminated, the junior baseball team opened the tournament in Pine Bush and fell to Montgomery 14-1.

By Bond Brungard

