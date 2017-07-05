Watkins moving on

For Pine Bush Board of Education (BOE) member Matthew Watkins, a year of service to the school district is coming to a close.

After his predecessor Eric Meier passed away, Watkins was elected to the seat, making the Pine Bush BOE his fourth public service position.

“I’ve always been extremely civic minded,” Watkins said. “I enjoy being able to donate my services and time to different organizations.”

Watkins sits as a councilman on the Town of Shawagunk Board, as a trustee for the Pine Bush Library and as a professional councilman for the Sullivan County Community Foundation, an organization which aids individuals set up charities for their cause.

During his time on the Pine Bush BOE, the main issue facing the board was a hunt for a new Superintendent of Schools. Along with fellow board members, about 10 months of Watkins’ service was dedicated to the recruitment of and interviewing potential candidates for the position.

“Twenty-five people applied, we were doing two to three meetings a week during that time,” Watkins said. “It was important to sit and listen intently during these interviews so that we could find the best fit for the position.”

Current Superintendent of Schools Tim O. Mains was hired in late February of this year.

In November, Watkins is seeking reelection for his councilman position on the Town of Shawagunk Board. He is running as a Republican for the September caucus.

“Although we are primarily a Republican community, most issues here are met with a ‘middle of the road mentality,’” said Watkins. “Not every issue within the community requires a partisan view-point, for example, infrastructural issues.”

Watkins emphasized his view on community service as being extremely important. Since board positions are either volunteer work or low-pay, many people are passive about participating.

“It is understandable, we are very much a bedroom community after all,” Watkins said.

Although heavily involved in local politics and activism, Watkins is self-employed with his own separate enterprise. As of 2016, Watkins has two new start-ups: GOALS Development Home Inspection Services and HMSpros.

GOALS offers New York State Licensed Home Inspection Services, which assists home buyers in receiving a detailed visual inspection of a home or business. Services include structural review, electrical review, internal and external review, water testing Pest inspection, mold inspection, Asbestos inspection, and thermal imaging.

As for, HMSpros, Watkins has coined the business as “Your Honey-DO List specialists.” HMSpros offers exclusive home maintenance services, offering regular and periodical home maintenance and repair services to homeowners who aren’t able to keep up with the regular repairs and maintenance of a household.

“Growing up on a farm and having to be prepared to repair things in a moments notice was a good lead into starting the HMSpro home maintenance business,” Watkins said.

Watkins has three children all of whom are attending a school in the Pine Bush School district.

“I enjoyed my time on the board, it is my civic duty,” said Watkins. “I’m always willing to help with community service.”

By Melanie Zerah