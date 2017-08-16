Bannerman Island stage hosts interactive play

The Bannerman Castle Trust, Inc. in collaboration with Theater on the Road Productions premiers their interactive play and original production “Whiskey Women” – presented on Bannerman Island in the Hudson River on Saturday, August 19.

The outdoor performance will take place in the shadow of Bannerman’s Castle at 5 p.m. – on the Island’s Stage.

Written for the Theater on the Road Company by Dana Page and Sharon Coughlan, this play brings to life three women who will tell how they created and saved the whiskey industry. Set in the 1920s, this interactive play redefines America’s rough-and-tough bootleggers during Prohibition.

Until now their stories have remained untold. Meet legendary gangster Dutch Shultz and his rivals in bootleg hooch, Polly Adler and Jenny Justo. Carrie Nation, the radical temperance advocate, will also make an appearance with her famous hatchet. Rumrunner Gertrude Lythgoe will attempt to hide the barrels of booze from Carrie’s wrath.

Frank Bannerman VI purchased Pollepel Island (known as Bannerman Island) with the agreement that no alcohol be sold or produced on the island. In the 1920’s, the superintendent who lived on the island decided to take off for the weekend. Enter Dutch Schultz, ( the famous gangster); when he heard about the island and got word that it would be vacant, he planned to throw a secret “Moonshine Party” on the island!

In its design, this play is a riotous affair with period songs, comedy and a touch of drama. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in period dress and costume – they could be eligible to win a bottle of moonshine! Moonshine tastings are courtesy of Dutch’s Spirits at Harvest Farms of Pine Plains. The location was bootlegger Dutch Schultz’s farm where he made moonshine during Prohibition.

Theatre on the Road is the creation of actor, writer and director Frank Marquette along with his wife and producing partner, Kristen. They have been producing plays for educational, charitable and private events since 1998.

They offer original scripts, professional actors, period styling and handmade costumes. Original productions include; Poe’s Last Mystery, Voices from the Past and A Taste of Shakespeare.

Marquette has been involved with hundreds of inter-active plays since 1994. Performing since the age of 17, he has appeared with many theater groups throughout the United States. Frank Marquette’s on camera work has included regional and national commercials, a featured role on Unsolved Mysteries and a key role in the PBS original production, “The Greatest Man in the World”.

Tickets for this show are $65 which includes the boat trip to and from Bannerman’s Island on the tour boat “the Estuary Steward” and also a guided tour of the island. The boat departs from the Beacon Waterfront Dock for the island at 3:15 p.m. and again at 4:15 p.m. for the 5:00 p.m. show.

Tickets and the boat schedule for all performances are available at Bannerman’s Castle website bannermancastle.org or 256-4007.

For more information please call Bannerman Castle Trust’s Executive Director, Neil Caplan, at 831-6346.