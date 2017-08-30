Bushmen, in 2017, know how to win

After a loss in the divisional semis to NFA in 2016 with a young squad, Pine Bush returns with more experience and knowledge of how to win.

“At one point we had seven sophomore starters last year and they are back,” said Jim Wright, Pine Bush’s coach. “So we will have experience despite being young. This group is bonding together very early on in camp and has a great work ethic.”

Haakon Meland will take the snaps at quarterback, and he’ll hand the ball off to Anthony Potts, Tyler Waller and Xavier Martinez. Jon Grasso is a wide receiver and will kick for the Bushmen.

Dave Degroodt, JC Miller, Brian Warren will be part of an offensive line that is still coming together, and Jayden Kyler will be with tight end.

Degroodt, Warren and Miller will play the defensive line, and Frank Wise and Potts will be the linebackers. Potts will also be a defensive back with Chauncey Smith and Caleb Stevens.

Key losses from the 2016 squad were Tim Longdon, Trasean Jewell, Ryan Collins and Jacob Smith.

“I am very pleased with our progress so far and at this point in camp I have not seen any weaknesses,” said Wright. “We are getting better with each practice and to be honest it is still too early to tell.”

The Bush also play in the biggest and toughest division with Monroe-Woodbury and Newburgh Free Academy, which is seeking its fourth straight Section 9, Class title.

“Everyone on our schedule is tough, however, obviously we have to go through Kingston, Middletown, Monroe and NFA to earn the opportunity to play for a title,” said Wright.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com