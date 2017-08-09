Cobras win 3rd state title

After winning back-to-back New York state junior American Legion titles in 2013 and 2014, the Middletown Cobras returned to Utica during the final week of July to win the championship this year.

The Cobras opened the tournament Friday, July 28 and played a pair to advance to the final the next day. First they beat Clinton County 5-3 before facing Utica.

The Cobras walloped Utica 19-6 to play in the final against Whitestown. The Cobras again won by a wide margin, 7-3, and by beating Whitestown, they claimed their third state title in five seasons.

In the final, Middletown led 7-0 before Whitestown scored three runs in the top of the seventh as the Cobras held on for the victory. Valley Central’s Seth Logan was the winning pitcher when he fanned 10 over six and two-thirds and gave up three hits.

Pine Bush’s Nikko Citriniti and Logan Devries each went two for four at the plate, while driving in a run.

By Bond Brungard

