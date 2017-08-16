Developers to begin rehab of Dutch Reformed Church

Alembic Community Development has been given the green light to move ahead with a plan to rehabilitate the historic Dutch Reformed Church and the former Newburgh City Club on Grand Street.

“The properties that we’re talking about are extraordinarily meaningful to the city,” said Alembic co-founder Benjamin Warnke at Newburgh City Hall on Thursday.

The two properties are slated to be rehabbed for “community-based use.” Specific uses will be determined through a public review process, Warnke said. “The best way to decide on their future use is to engage the community, and doing that in purposeful way,” he said.

Another leg of the project involves the development of a 1.8-acre, hillside parcel at Colden and Second streets. A preliminary project outline calls for town houses, affordable rental units and first-floor retail spaces. The housing is expected to provide needed tax revenue to support the restoration of the two Grand Street properties.

The city-owned property is land left vacant from the “Urban Renewal” period of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Housing will be designed in the style of the 19th Century homes and civic buildings cleared during that time, said city Planner Alexandra Church.

The vacant parcel offers panoramic views of the Hudson River and the Hudson Highlands. Approximately 100 housing units are slated for construction. “We wanted it to be tax positive,” said Church, explaining the criteria for the housing portion of the project. Most importantly, she said, “We need immediate stabilization of the Dutch Reformed Church.”

The roof of the church is in a deteriorated state, City Manager Michael Ciaravino said. “We’re in triage mode,” he said, and the roof must be rebuilt by winter. “Our goal, bar none, is to deal with the roof.”

The Greek Revival-style church was designed by Alexander Jackson Davis in 1835. It was named a National Historic Landmark in 2001, and one of the “100 Most Endangered Sites” in the world by World Monuments Fund in 2005. It was also named one of the “Seven to Save” historic sites by the Preservation League of New York State in 2016.

A large portion of the church ceiling collapsed in 2012. The former City Club has decayed to little more than a shell of brick walls. Both buildings are located next to the Newburgh Free Library.

Alembic has a track record of transforming aged, historic spaces into public venues in cities such as New York City and New Orleans, where one historic property is being turned into a community theater and another was transformed into a fresh-food grocery store.

“We call ourselves a double-bottom line organization,” said Warnke. “We have one bottom line of trying to make a reasonable profit. We have another bottom line of trying to make a difference in the communities we work.”

Alembic will partner with Urban Architectural Initiatives (UAI), Ives Architecture Studio and Hester Street Collaborative on the project. Hester Street, a non-profit, urban design firm, is expected to lead public planning and outreach for the project, Church said.

Alembic and its partners are expected to begin replacement of the church roof in the coming weeks.

By SHANTAL RILEY

