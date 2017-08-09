Godspell Jr. returns to Middletown stage

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love. Based on the Broadway musical that inspired a generation, the award-winning Acting Out Playhouse, in conjunction with SummerStar Theatre, will present “Godspell Junior” with two performances planned for August 12 at 7 p.m. and 13 at 3 p.m. at the William and Helen Richards Theatre (formerly Orange Hall Theatre) on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.

The Acting Out Playhouse strives to nurture young, local talent and offers the opportunity for those budding entertainers to perform both mainstream and classic shows on the stage. This summer the group of 28 Orange County area performers, ages 5-11 are performing Stephen Schwartz’s musical, “Godspell Junior.”

This beautiful musical revolves around a group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. “Day by Day” is by far the most well-known song of the show. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Under the direction of Terry Odell and musical direction by Mady Odell, each member of this youth ensemble get a moment to shine. They include Rebecca D’Ambrosio, Stephen D’Ambrosio, Violet Tinnirello, Nathan Dunlavey, Sophie Cresser, Kaden Nagel, Angelina Tuscano, Kayla Wasserman, Paige Manno, Leigha Humphrey, Ciara Kelly, Jack Eubank, Abigail Yurchuk, Charlie Curabba, Lucas Cresser, Logan Nagel, Caelyn Osbern, Lauren Luck, Macy Whipple, Aidan Oehlmann, Julia Vinarub, Isabella Tuscano, Rocco Manno, Michael Kelly, Sienna Battifarano, Kelsi Berghahn, Nathaniel Mero, Madeline Coley.

You can preorder tickets for $15 by going to theactingoutplayhouse.net, or $18 at the box office. Small children under 2 on laps are free.

With more than 30 years of experience as a director, dance instructor, performer and vocalist, Terry Odell has combined her Special and Elementary Education experiences with the Performing Arts to form The Acting Out Playhouse. She created the Playhouse twelve years ago with “Godspell” being her premiere production. Terry Odell proudly states, “The Acting Out Playhouse has been thriving in Warwick for the past twelve years because my heart is full of passion for what my staff and I feel is important. The performing arts and the way we train our students at The Acting Out Playhouse helps to develop incredible skills beyond performing on stage. We have trained young Broadway, film, and off Broadway artists, and I am so proud of them. I’m just as proud of the students who were afraid to speak up in class, who have speech and developmental delays, not only verbally, but physically and emotionally, and are opening up and feeling more secure about themselves.”

The newly named William and Helen Richards Theatre at Orange Hall, is universally accessible. General parking is available in the College parking lot at the intersection of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues.