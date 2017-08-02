Golf tournament a 40+ year tradition

On a bright sunny afternoon Sunday, 116 golfers gathered at Apple Greens to raise money for scholarships to help four Highland High School students.

The 42nd Highland Invitational was conducted so that four $1,000 scholarships could be awarded to the students.

“They had to do community service,” said Mike Sweeney, a tournament organizer,” and write an essay of what the community service meant to them.”

Evan Murphy will study marketing this fall at Temple University, and he won one of scholarships along with Andrew Valentino, Jaylene Lopez and Angela Alvarez.

“We volunteered at community events,” said Murphy, playing in the tournament for the first time.

Murphy was also a three-sport athlete, running cross-country in the fall, and he was playing tennis and running on the outdoor track in the spring. To write about his community service, Murphy volunteered to help Highland’s National Honor Society and the Rotary Club with tasks such a town cleanup.

Lou Foscaldi has been playing golf for nearly 70 years, and he’s only missed a handful of tournaments since its inception in the mid-1970s. And he, like many others, play or volunteer with family members to help the community.

“It’s really a family effort,” he said, about 30 minutes prior to teeing off, “when it started and now.”

The tournament, which has raised more than $100,000 in scholarship money during the last four decades, also awarded golfers prizes for their longest drives and balls that were closest to the pin and for possible holes in one.

And local businesses were also sponsors for the event.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com