Huskies relying on two-way players

Highland’s football team finished 3-6 last season, and something has come out of camp this year that may lead to a better finish this fall.

“This team has many strengths,” said John McFarland, Highland’s coach, “but if I had to pick one at this point in camp, I’d say leadership. We have a lot of great leaders and role models on this team, guys who lead by example and set the work ethic bar pretty high for the younger players and for each other.”

The Huskies will be relying on many two-way players this fall. Jesse Weaver will be a quarterback, a running back and a linebacker. Nick Hackett and Tyrese Scott will be two-way linemen, Joe Kiss will help as an offensive lineman and play linebacker. Jason Keller will play safety and linebacker, and Jayden Roman will pull down passes at wide receiver and break up completions as a defensive back.

Julian Meltz will be a quarterback and defensive back and Chris Hammond will play linebacker and fullback. And Mathew Malheiro, coming up from the JV team, will be a running back and defensive back.

“As far as on the field goes,” said McFarland. “ I think we have a lot of talented, versatile athletes who can bring some explosiveness on both sides of the ball.”

Key losses from a year ago were Kyle Eighmie a two-way lineman, Frank Alfonso, a fullback, tight end and defensive end, Jason Chlus, a fullback and linebacker, Isiah Daubon, a quarterback, running back and defensive back, Michael Malheiro, a running and defensive back, and Will Sickles, a center and defensive end.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com