Interaction of Colour at Ann Street

Safe Harbors Ann Street Gallery is pleased to present a group exhibition Interaction of Colour.

Most of us see the world in color, but rarely appreciate how it shapes what we see and feel. The Interaction of Colour exhibition looks at the various ways that contemporary artists make use of color in their work; to stir up an emotional response in the viewer or to create a message.

Color is often one of the most exciting components of an artwork and is an important visual element. The exhibition offers a selection of colorful expressions that allows viewer to discover just how vital a role color plays in the artists’ work as a visual descriptor.

On display, viewers will find a vibrant and diverse range of artworks that explore the sophisticated principles of color theory and the artist’s ongoing exploration into its use as a language.

Included in Interaction of Colour are over forty works by fifteen artists: paintings, drawings, sculptures and installation works. Each artist’s work chosen for its expressive and chromatic qualities, as well as, for being visually stimulating. These qualities combined, help to drawn the viewer in and create the opportunity for an even greater appreciation of color’s symbolic, cultural and historical meanings.

Even to the cursory viewer, it will be obvious that the exhibition is all about color. There are works that are intense, others profound and some vibrate as you look at them providing a challenging experience that the visitors can respond to in unexpected ways.

Featured artists: Cree Bruins, Susan Greer Emerson, Hilary Christensen, Jacquelyn Gleisner, Gloria Klein, Kristin LeVier, Mery Lynn McCorkle, Jill Levine, Christy Puetz, Conny Goelz-Schmitt, Sooo-z, Judy Thomas, Miranda Updike, Shawn Watrous and James Zingarelli.

The exhibition was curated by Virginia Walsh and will be on view through Saturday, October 14, 2017.

The Safe Harbors Ann Street Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery specializing in contemporary emerging and established artists. The gallery is located at 104 Ann Street in Newburgh, and hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Newburgh Last Saturday until 8 p.m.