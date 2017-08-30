Irish and American folk opens Gardiner concert season

The Gardiner Community Concert Series and Open Mic begins its fall season on Saturday September 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. with featured performer Bob Lusk.

From New York to Florida, by way of the big clipper ships, the far east and the British Isles, Bob Lusk’s songs encompass the whole world and hundreds of songs. A veteran of both the Irish and American folk circuit, Bob is an experienced balladeer and multi-instrumentalist. He sings in a strong baritone, from rousing “pub song” favorites to tender love songs and accompanies himself on guitar, cittern, banjo, and concertina. Like the minstrels of old, he performs songs that weave a tale of people’s history.

His songs also reflect a strong social conscience and a lifetime of working for peace, justice and social action. He is a long time member of the Hudson Valley Folk Guild, a former staff member of Sing Out! Magazine, the country’s premier folk music magazine, and a member of the American Federation of Musicians, Local 1000. For more information about Bob go to boblusk.net.

Each concert in the series begins with a pot luck dinner at 6 p.m. followed by an open mic at 6:45 p.m. The second act is the featured performer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish, an appetite and harmonies. For more information or a Featured Performer Submission please email info@timhuntermusic.com.

The concert takes place in the library community room, 133 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner. The community room is equipped with T-coil technology for those with compatible hearing aids and cochlear implants.

For directions or further information call 255-1255 or visit gardinerlibrary.org or the library’s facebook page.