Lady Goldbacks rebuilding

Newburgh’s girls’ soccer team returns this fall after finishing 6-10 a year ago. The team also starts the season without Sarah Colotti, the team’s leading scorer, Sam Podlas and Jessica Cordes, a trio of offensive threats that graduated in June.

“They were our second and third leading scorers,” said Dave Doulin, Newburgh’s coach, of Podlas and Cordes. “Number wise, we didn’t lose a lot. Just the important part of the offense.”

Wendy Guerra, a sophomore, returns after helping the offense a year ago with Colotti, Cordes and Podlas.

“She’ll be back up top,” said Doulin, of Guerra.

Diamond Bullard, a junior, will help and could play striker after being a midfielder last year.

Gabi Bedetti and Merari Rodriguez, seniors and defenders a year ago, will also move up to help the offense.

“We’re looking for them to play more of midfield role this year,” said Doulin, of Bedetti and Rodriguez.

By Bond Brungard

