Montgomery pledges to fix farmhouse

“I don’t want the farmhouse to fall down,” Bruce Shafer told the Montgomery Town Board on Thursday.

The board has been taking steps to address the structure, located in the Benedict Farm Park off State Route 17K, which has fallen into disrepair. Recent testing has determined that the house also contains both asbestos and lead, which will need to be remediated prior to moving forward with any other work.

“I’m not going to give up on the house,” said Shafer, urging the board to follow suit.

Shafer asserted that until he began speaking up, the board was “just going to let it fall.” He thinks the board is “going in the right direction” now and that the house needs to be preserved.

The town board agreed to seek quotes from companies able to address the asbestos and lead.

In other business, the board approved the contract with JCO for the operation and maintenance of the sewer plant, at a rate of $5,000 per month.

The board also accepted the resignation of Janice Cocks, the town’s assistant receiver of taxes. She leaves for the state of Florida to care for her mother. Following an executive session, Karen Roselli was hired to fill the position, with a start date of Aug. 14.

By RACHEL COLEMAN