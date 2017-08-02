Newburgh Rowing Club earns 12 Gold Medals in NJ meet

Coaches and athletes from the Newburgh Rowing club traveled to Leonia, New Jersey on July 29 to compete in the Overpeck Regional Summer Sprints Regatta, where they garnered 12 Gold Medals, said Coach Ed Kennedy, head coach of the Newburgh Rowing club.

“I am extremely proud of all of our athletes,” said Coach Ed Kennedy. “It was a very exciting day. There was tremendous competition, with a total of 18 rowing teams and 227 entries, all of whom were very talented. Perhaps the most exciting race of the day was the Men’s Open 4+, in which our boys’ boat beat the prestigious Sag Harbor Rowing Club boat, comprised largely of athletes who were on the Varsity 4+ at Vassar College Crew, and who had competed at the Dad Vail Regatta, the national college rowing championship in 2014. I think we are all still in shock that our boys beat Sag Harbor, probably the biggest upset of the day.”

The Newburgh Rowing club youth team will take a break throughout August and will return to the water after Labor Day, said Kennedy.