PB embarks on another volleyball title run

Pine Bush’s volleyball team reached the sectional semis last year and lost to Kingston. That loss came after the team went to the state final last year and nearly brought home the first title of its kind with a very athletic team.

Now the team is embarking for another chance to win a sectional title and possibly more this fall.

“I am optimistic or should I say I believe in this team,” said Melyssa Amelio, Pine Bush’s coach. “They are younger but full of heart and determination.”

Pine Bush returns with two seniors and many younger players such as Taylor Pannell, a big part of the girls’ basketball and spring track teams.

“Our two seniors, Julia Jaworska and Jessica Montamurro, both of whom play defense are an incredible asset to the team,” said Amelio. “Our other returners although young will make an impressive impact this year in our offense. Junior Emily Bott, sophomores Taylor Pannell, Taylor Jones and Rileigh Meyer are just some of the talented team members.”

Pine Bush plays Kingston twice this season, Sept. 15 and Oct. 4. And less than 10 after their second match with Kingston, Pine Bush plays Warwick, a team that seems to be a test year after year.

“We have goals and know there will be competition obviously to meet them. However we have been preparing for that as a team since December,” said Amelio. “Most of the girls have been playing together in tournaments as well as attending camps.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com