Police say woman faked kidnapping and made up rape story

On Tuesday, August 1 at approximately 6:30 a.m., Marlborough Police responded to a call of an unconscious woman who was lying on the side of Quaker Hill Road near the corner of Willow Tree Road in Milton. She was identified as Amber M. Malagoli, 22, of New Windsor, NY. At the scene she was found unconscious and wearing a flannel shirt and black panties and her hands (in front) and her feet were bound with duct tape. Mobile Life transported her to the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she regained consciousness and informed law enforcement that she had been kidnapped and raped, however no marks, abrasions or bruises were found on her body to indicate that a struggle had taken place. She informed law enforcement that she could only recall being in New Paltz the night before and had no memory of what had later transpired. She was released from the hospital later that day.

An investigation of the incident involved the Marlborough and City of Beacon Police Departments, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. Near where Malagoli was found, Police recovered two cell phones, keys and additional clothing. Police also located a BMW that she had driven at the Bridgeview Plaza in Highland. It is owned by her grandmother, with whom she has been staying. The Police secured the vehicle but did not find any additional evidence relative to the case. A search warrant was also issued for the home where she was living.

The police began developing a timeline of the alleged incident. It was determined that at about 10:15 p.m. the night before the alleged incident Malagoli parked her car at the Bridgeview Plaza and called an Uber driver to take her to Bills Lane, which is in the vicinity of where she was found the following morning by a local construction worker. Law enforcement questioned the Uber driver and determined that he was not involved in the alleged incident beyond being her driver.

On August 3 Detectives concluded that Malagoli had staged the kidnapping and rape, leading to felony charges against her of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Perjury in the Second Degree. She was arraigned in the Marlborough Town Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. A return court date was set for Tuesday, August 8.

Earlier this year an Order of Protection was granted to a local couple against Malagoli alleging that she has sent the couple numerous harassing texts and made suspicious and open-line phone calls to them. Malagoli has been arrested by the Marlborough Police in March and June of this year and a third incident was under consideration for her violating the Order of Protection. At this time Law Enforcement indicated that it is unclear what the relationship is between Malagoli and the couple but the spot where Malagoli was found on the side of the road is a short distance from a house the couple are in the process of renovating.

The Southern Ulster Times placed a call to CPL. Stoutenberg at the Ulster County Jail requesting an interview with Malagoli but Stoutenberg said she declined to comment.

By Mark Reynolds

